As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Position; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Valuation Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.41M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 193,602 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 6,022 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth owns 1,633 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs accumulated 2,460 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 165,022 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset accumulated 858,796 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 67,815 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 49,058 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Junto Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 143,165 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,672 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 913,160 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 726,496 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Management reported 68,113 shares. Brave Asset holds 1,571 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 129,018 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

