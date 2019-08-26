As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $4.62 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 19,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 51,487 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, down from 71,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 43,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 521,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23M, down from 565,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 122,510 shares to 577,185 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 17,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,254 shares to 52,254 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.