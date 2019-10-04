As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alley Company Has Decreased Position; Cape Ann Savings Bank Increases Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $226.06. About 15.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, down from 34,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $273.02. About 1.00M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.79 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 8,052 shares to 212,299 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.