As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Position; Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) Stake by $1.07 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $276.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) by 124.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 23,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 19,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.17M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & owns 2,695 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 1,417 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 830 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 72,040 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,851 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 702,454 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 0.46% or 11,718 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust holds 1.16% or 13,932 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 14,343 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 2,751 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Investment accumulated 61,889 shares. 1,572 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.21% or 378,050 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has 4,605 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5,545 shares to 66,729 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,437 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

