As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Cut Position; Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 165,297 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 8,801 shares to 56,797 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,350 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc. Morgan Stanley reported 13.93M shares stake. 4,075 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. 11,059 are owned by Inv Of Virginia Limited Com. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 1,563 shares. Mckinley Capital Delaware stated it has 10,947 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oz Limited Partnership has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Mgmt Associate reported 3,750 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 2.99% or 56,590 shares. Ltd Ca holds 2.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 38,178 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 30,963 shares stake. Washington Bank owns 9,891 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 40,295 shares. Suncoast Equity has 108,363 shares for 5.87% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 3.23% or 90,523 shares.

