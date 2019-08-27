As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Holder Swedbank Trimmed Its Position by $29.63 Million; Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $4.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Swedbank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 126,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.93 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.22. About 1.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 49,850 shares to 88,830 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,197 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32,410 shares to 426,654 shares, valued at $759.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technolo by 67,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

