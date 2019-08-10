As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Its Position by $517,000; Pnc Financial Services Group Holds Holding in Fiserv (FISV)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 39,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 184,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 144,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,064 shares. Citigroup accumulated 300,084 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 245,681 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Cap has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 9,658 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122,253 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.61% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. 5,100 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Incorporated. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 309,848 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,514 shares to 86,210 shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 30,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.04% or 275,749 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Company invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 52,459 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Company reported 0.45% stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 15,680 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd owns 94,312 shares. 2.75M are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cleararc holds 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 9,502 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability reported 11,414 shares stake. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP has 0.53% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Df Dent & reported 135,724 shares stake.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,169 shares to 673,214 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 103,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,790 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

