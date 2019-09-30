As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Position Upped by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 64,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 72,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 145,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $824,000, up from 72,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.96 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co holds 67,814 shares. 88,150 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Co. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 44,057 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 419 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd has 2.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 248,427 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability invested in 46,123 shares. L & S accumulated 26,972 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 7,341 shares. Sterling Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,434 shares. Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 246,971 shares. Swedbank holds 1.45 million shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,324 shares to 17,930 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 19,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 109,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 429,113 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 239,438 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 21,048 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 10.35 million shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Co reported 58,489 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,258 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 4.78 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 156,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 47,668 shares. Raymond James & owns 532,055 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 3.56 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 66,320 shares to 443,602 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 97,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC).