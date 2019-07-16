As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Decreased Its Holding; As Calix (CALX) Stock Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $988,400

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33M, down from 97,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $276.99. About 1.33M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 82,209 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Unusual Put-Skew on Mastercard Despite Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.05 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weatherstone Mgmt holds 4,155 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). St Germain D J Communications Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,538 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 1,106 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.14% or 4,600 shares. Moreover, Oakmont Corporation has 8.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 246,595 shares. Moreover, Capital Ny has 1.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,000 shares. Capital Research owns 17.34 million shares. Virtu Fincl Llc has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 11,574 shares. 11,603 are owned by Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De. 5,526 are held by Choate Inv Advsrs. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stephens Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares to 44,863 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Butler Reduces Contractor Downtime and Site Revisits by 70 Percent, Accelerates Velocity Broadband Initiative with Calix Professional Services – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on February 5th – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calix: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Marketing Cloud Adds Machine Learning Capabilities for Behavioral Analytics-Based Churn Prediction – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Groundbreaking Smart Home Campaign Sets New Standards for Success and Garners Major Broadband Marketing Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,702 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 168,495 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,414 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,500 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,309 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 38,400 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 74,597 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 354,932 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 110,325 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.12% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 18,938 shares. Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dupont Capital holds 48,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.