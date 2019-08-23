As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed by $2.22 Million Its Holding; Us Bancorp De Upped Its Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs (ASML) Position by $686,764 as Stock Price Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $272.25. About 3.53 million shares traded or 0.44% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs (ASML) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 9,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 6,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 534,804 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares to 99,457 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4.93M were reported by Berkshire Hathaway. First Manhattan holds 10,580 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.28% or 14,008 shares. Heritage Corp stated it has 175,793 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,655 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 5.47 million shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 104,685 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 20,149 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.08% or 21,176 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.92% or 50,015 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins reported 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 0.06% or 4,139 shares. 1.45M were reported by Adage Capital Partners Lc.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Spon A D (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 25,632 shares to 50,516 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 37,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,054 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology I (NASDAQ:IDTI).