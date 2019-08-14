As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 116,363 shares. Family Firm invested in 1,882 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,906 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Personal Advisors holds 0.04% or 21,913 shares. 1,148 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ssi, California-based fund reported 1,636 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 2,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artisan Prtn Lp stated it has 584,863 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,170 were reported by Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Enterprise Ser stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Segment Wealth Ltd reported 3,381 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares to 39,911 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 220,748 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Pure Advsr holds 1,501 shares. Forte Ltd Adv invested 4.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hallmark Cap Inc has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Puzo Michael J accumulated 48,792 shares. Money Mgmt Lc reported 17,924 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.86% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advsr Limited owns 9,748 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 588,685 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Lp reported 4.04% stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Capital Management invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colony Gru Inc Ltd reported 119,800 shares stake.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).