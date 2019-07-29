As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered by $941,148 Its Holding; Stewart & Patten Co Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,726 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 28,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.27M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Llc owns 23,113 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 3,450 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 93,532 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Appleton Partners Ma reported 1.24% stake. Suncoast Equity stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hoplite Capital Lp has invested 4.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston stated it has 31,897 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.71% or 292,034 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 9,314 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 2.17M shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department invested in 6,745 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Retail Bank reported 6,465 shares stake. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.44% or 15,244 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.86% or 781,610 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,681 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.75 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

