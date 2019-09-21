As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Decreased by $139.37 Million Its Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Maintains Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 907 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 225,289 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90 million, up from 224,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 527,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 385,226 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.90M, down from 913,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Nears Multi-Billion-Dollar Weapons Sale to Poland – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Will Keep F-16 Flying With $8 Billion Sale to Taiwan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 73,498 shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $211.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 320,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Millennium Management Lc holds 0.17% or 477,718 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Spectrum Management has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Spinnaker Trust owns 3,563 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 8,655 were reported by Frontier Invest Management. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.21% or 3,721 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 25,897 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 41,796 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.1% or 679 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 276,702 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 2,972 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 39,922 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,489 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $120.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coldstream Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 3,181 shares. Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 9.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 61,889 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 272,512 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. 250 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust. Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 30,313 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd invested in 2.72% or 1.44 million shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.09% or 5,872 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1,563 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 18,503 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.84% or 1.60M shares. Pointstate L P, New York-based fund reported 156,050 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.56% or 202,784 shares in its portfolio.