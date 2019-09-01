As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased by $4.23 Million Its Position; Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Valuation Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 18,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 144,355 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.99 million, down from 162,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul S A by 90,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 70,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).