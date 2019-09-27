As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $426,096; Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 4.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $271.27. About 1.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 143,826 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co reported 4,070 shares. Burney reported 36,162 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt stated it has 306,060 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 166,161 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsr Ltd Com owns 8,928 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 3.68% or 279,764 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 31,429 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Rockland Communication owns 21,092 shares. Blair William And Il reported 1.67M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank Corp holds 2.09M shares. New York-based South Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Financial Mngmt has 76,968 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 30,358 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) by 55,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.57 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 444,394 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 67,500 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 1,222 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.84% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 57,576 shares. Putnam Invests invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.3% or 13,427 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 832 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshfield Assocs reported 445,896 shares stake. Hyman Charles D invested in 85,170 shares. Coho Ptnrs accumulated 1,400 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.05% or 729 shares. Cls Invs Ltd stated it has 1,745 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co invested 13.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.