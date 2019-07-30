As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.08 Million Its Position; As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted by $3.34 Million Its Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 465.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 85,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,145 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 9.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,267 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, down from 142,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,580 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 126,897 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Assoc has invested 1.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 1,959 shares. 2,870 are held by Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.07% or 2,045 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,924 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Ftb accumulated 1,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 1.96% or 155,650 shares. Martin Currie reported 29,377 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc owns 12,481 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% or 7,775 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 5,416 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61,777 shares to 66,115 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.74 million shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 37,433 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 8.54M shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 384 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 367,448 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 652,537 shares. 10,292 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Guardian Advisors LP owns 5,285 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 35,875 shares. Kistler owns 32,628 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Sns Finance Gp Limited Liability has 11,712 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Lc has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,408 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.