As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased by $2.50 Million Its Stake; As Philip Morris International (PM) Valuation Rose, Amalgamated Bank Lifted Position by $571,648

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 6,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,905 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, up from 190,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 2.44M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 8,289 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc reported 3,181 shares stake. Bouchey Fin Gru Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 3,760 shares. Ancora Lc reported 7,741 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 4,205 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Company Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown owns 18,124 shares. Burney accumulated 6,162 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 153,490 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Liability reported 3,902 shares stake. Patten reported 3,958 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Savant Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 22,601 shares stake. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Company owns 868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Limited Company holds 4.12% or 72,002 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associate Inc has 34,507 shares. Haverford Com holds 2.94% or 671,741 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 338,801 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.93M shares. Acg Wealth reported 1,642 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Stifel invested in 0.5% or 758,205 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 9,894 shares. Bristol John W And Co Ny reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 3.96M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 258,570 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Pdt Lc reported 0.94% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).