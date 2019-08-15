As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Broderick Brian C Lowered by $301,035 Its Holding; Emory University Has Cut Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stake as Share Value Declined

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 2.09 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University analyzed 52,732 shares as the company's stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.585. About 445,192 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Great Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 5.96M shares. Ra Mgmt holds 8.66 million shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 149,200 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 46,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 13,336 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.75% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 61,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 20,744 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co owns 1,207 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 366,784 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company holds 1.32M shares. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 83,230 shares.



Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Com holds 7,348 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications, Japan-based fund reported 18,378 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 9,894 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Main Street Rech Ltd has 2.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 38,961 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 29,983 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 836,300 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jag Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 8,798 shares. Blue Finance Capital owns 22,210 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1,786 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 35,549 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Guardian Tru Co has 334 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

