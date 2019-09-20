As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Matthew 25 Management Holding In Range Resources (RRC) Was Has Raised

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 6,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 27,926 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 21,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 4.18M shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 985,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 14.47 million shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares to 86,420 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,202 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. 6,357 shares valued at $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 35,000 shares to 890,000 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.