As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.52 Million; Inverness Counsel Maintains Stake in Nice Systems (NICE)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.8. About 2.15 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NICE) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 44,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 39,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 54,385 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 11,463 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 58,854 shares. First Personal Ser holds 832 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 45,100 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 24,500 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 11,699 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 28,770 are owned by Roundview Limited Liability. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department accumulated 1,200 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btim Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,551 shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 2,186 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 24,349 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 252,300 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

