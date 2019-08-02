As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.22 Million Its Holding; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed by $322,864 Its Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 5,649 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 8,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 92,243 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 2.81 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,845 shares to 85,279 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.92 million for 22.13 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares to 214,147 shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.