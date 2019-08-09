As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Lowered by $373,415 Its Position; Stadium Capital Management Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 53,018 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 16,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 5,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 38,336 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 34,557 shares. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 15,582 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 238,872 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Matarin Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 22,492 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 154,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 54,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 355 shares. 10,600 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moreover, Legal General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 5,833 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 671,972 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,214 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. 238,300 are owned by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,652 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Investec Asset Management Limited. The New York-based Archon Lc has invested 3.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barometer Inc reported 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department owns 3,489 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 87,239 shares. Barnett holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.41% or 4,672 shares. 80,900 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Personal Cap Advisors invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Enterprise Financial reported 5,943 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northern Tru stated it has 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.