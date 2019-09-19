As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Overbrook Management Increased by $314,688 Its Holding; Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $334,152 as Stock Value Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 3.67M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $276.35. About 1.55 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 64,014 shares to 283,063 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Cryder Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 252,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 986,250 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mgmt invested in 2.35% or 779,627 shares. Proshare Advisors accumulated 220,872 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Friess Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,540 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 507,561 shares. Greenwood Lc reported 32,626 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.33% or 854,211 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 261,404 shares. Hamel Assoc invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluemar Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 28,233 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cim Ltd Com reported 4.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,924 shares to 212,366 shares, valued at $28.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.