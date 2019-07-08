As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $313,725 Its Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Starboard Value LP Increased by $252.98 Million Its Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $271.61. About 1.88 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 14.21 million shares traded or 108.22% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir also sold $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has 48,575 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 938 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Proshare Ltd Co accumulated 613,071 shares. 37.19 million were accumulated by World Investors. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lsv Asset owns 173,514 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 22,526 shares. Zacks Investment Management stated it has 73,536 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kenmare Cap Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 1.89% or 65,842 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 145,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 28,545 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 25.97 million shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 376,886 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10.08M shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

