As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Its Stake; As Dominion Resources (D) Market Valuation Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 696,924 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $280.84. About 784,759 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,329 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,319 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bell Natl Bank reported 40,568 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,826 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 4,501 shares. Yorktown & Rech, Virginia-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Old National Bank In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Estabrook Cap invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 97,398 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 37,909 shares. Opus Invest holds 0.73% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 48,200 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Co owns 4,863 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

