As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Holding by $314,900; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While National Asset Management Trimmed by $2.26 Million Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 11,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 8,145 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

