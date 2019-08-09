As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Harvey Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.12 Million; Pittenger & Anderson Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,715 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 38,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,807 shares to 11,138 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 11,105 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Ltd Llc has 308,268 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 840,829 are held by Fiduciary Trust Company. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.77% or 2,694 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,900 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 39,751 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 33,573 shares. Bowling Ltd Com owns 35,935 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 650,107 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Mastercard – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).