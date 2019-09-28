As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Bbr Partners Has Lowered by $2.80 Million Its Position; Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 270.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 65,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 89,489 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330,000, down from 11,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 693,161 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. First Personal Finance invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Art Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 125,000 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 49,016 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.50M shares stake. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 648,507 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 7,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Company reported 0% stake. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jcic Asset Incorporated owns 73 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cypress Grp accumulated 9,783 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 0.23% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 200,633 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 169,144 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 99,335 shares to 261,062 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 305,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Earnings: Why COG Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Company has 0.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.43M shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.43M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,122 shares. Northern Tru holds 11.39 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Athena Advsr Ltd accumulated 6,306 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Preferred Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 306 shares. Calamos Llc has 362,120 shares. Td Asset accumulated 876,545 shares. Moore Cap LP has invested 1.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,518 shares. Northeast Invest Management has 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qci Asset Incorporated New York owns 82,341 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shopify’s Momentum And Technicals Have Completely Broken Down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.