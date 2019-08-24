As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut by $349,680 Its Position; Valinor Management Has Cut Its Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $80.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 661,838 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Karp Mngmt accumulated 8,634 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 3.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mairs holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 22,694 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 150 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 19,080 shares. Moreover, Tiger Eye Capital Ltd has 4.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schmidt P J Invest, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,465 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 31,738 are held by Papp L Roy & Assocs. Sei Invests invested in 773,044 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares to 24,792 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).