As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Its Stake by $493,735; As Target Com (TGT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06 million, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

