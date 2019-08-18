As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Its Holding by $487,625; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Position

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price accumulated 69,386 shares. New England & Retirement Gp reported 16,244 shares. Nottingham Advsrs stated it has 4,865 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 67,745 shares. Halsey Inc Ct reported 1.28% stake. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Llc invested in 2.76 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 4,611 shares. 139,750 were reported by Counselors Inc. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.65% or 33,827 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Check Management Ca has 17,800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 17,091 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Pennsylvania-based Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 115,414 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares to 39,911 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,659 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.