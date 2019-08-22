As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Its Universal (UVV) Stake by $1.93 Million; Stock Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 1.01 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Corp (UVV) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 33,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 473,265 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27M, up from 439,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 13,844 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “May 24, 2019 – Universal Corp (UVV) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Universal Corp (UVV) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why L Brands, Universal, and Maxar Technologies Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal declares $0.76 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 339,835 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 30,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,426 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,628 shares. 46,119 are owned by Products Ptnrs. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 77,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 19,074 shares. Parkside Bank And stated it has 488 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 672 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company owns 5,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 162,508 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 8,100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 6,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,519 shares. 24,300 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 15,867 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 965,108 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 236,186 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 96,000 shares. Synovus holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,549 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.23% or 5,845 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 435,747 shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 343,569 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc owns 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,040 shares. Fairview Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,743 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,633 shares. Penobscot Investment Communication reported 2.22% stake. Moreover, Benin Corporation has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,775 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 338,801 shares.