As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Stake by $337,920; Opus Investment Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $524,000 as Valuation Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28 million shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Overbrook Management Corporation owns 21,790 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co has 4.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management owns 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 950 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 1,740 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 13,565 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 22,160 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 11,059 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 27,926 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,235 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 239,508 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma holds 8.73M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,563 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,616 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counsel owns 4,498 shares. 14,690 were reported by Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Advisory accumulated 374,898 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 161,503 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 4.15 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fire Group reported 1.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,095 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 58,605 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru Com invested in 59,416 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 502,363 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M&T National Bank invested in 1.38 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.73% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 80,000 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 90,941 shares to 183,941 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN).