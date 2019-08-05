As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Its Stake by $1.04 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased by $788,886 Its Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21 million, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 172,493 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mngmt Lp reported 6,527 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 22,883 shares. Horseman Capital Management invested 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,000 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 122,600 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 58,399 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt stated it has 7.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14.01M were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Phocas Fin holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,000 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 714,235 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce owns 20,345 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Company holds 3,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 36,467 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares to 99,251 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co has 33 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage owns 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,608 shares. Field & Main Bankshares holds 160 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp Advsrs invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 144,500 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lau Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,200 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,289 shares. Mig Ltd Co owns 6.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 202,975 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc accumulated 10,313 shares. Wheatland reported 0.72% stake. Creative Planning reported 85,372 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.