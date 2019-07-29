As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Boosted Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Boosted Stake

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.63 million, up from 80,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc invested in 0.53% or 11,002 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weik Cap Mngmt reported 12,865 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 135 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated has 3.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 82,170 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hallmark Capital Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Auxier Asset Management reported 56,590 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has 1,245 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.10M shares. Midas accumulated 13,400 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates owns 31,738 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 613,985 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.83% of the stock. 28,110 are held by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold 4,974 shares worth $2.65M. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor owns 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9,676 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M has invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fdx holds 1,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,569 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 354 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7,549 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 18,048 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Lc holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 485 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.5% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,359 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% or 40,617 shares in its portfolio. 2,004 were reported by Bancshares Of The West.