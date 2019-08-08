As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Cut Position by $323,595; As Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 68,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.31 million shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 19,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 535,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.91M, down from 555,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 2.55M shares traded or 28.43% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust invested in 0.81% or 29,164 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 38,985 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.5% or 913,160 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 236,186 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 825 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 917,319 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,018 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Company stated it has 89,367 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Maplelane Llc reported 29,250 shares stake. Temasek (Private) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.59% or 186,682 shares. Counselors holds 0.07% or 6,522 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Citizens Bancshares Trust Com accumulated 18,187 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (NASDAQ:LECO) by 29,917 shares to 547,542 shares, valued at $45.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 62,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

