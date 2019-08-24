As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Cut Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Tompkins Financial Cut Its Position by $957,248

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.95 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 17,958 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 3,315 shares stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 22,513 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Incorporated Ne reported 1.95% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 29.24M shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 21,013 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 845,062 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 849,044 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 149,026 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 2.95 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru Communications holds 13,975 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 33,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.09% or 5,474 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 42,072 shares to 195,362 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares to 17,745 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).