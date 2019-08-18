As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Decreased Its Position by $4.70 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.68 Million Its Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 180,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 378,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 558,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 19,335 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 12,887 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,186 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 0.16% or 5,731 shares. Moreover, Lagoda Inv Management Ltd Partnership has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,196 shares. Coldstream has 2,808 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.9% or 39,465 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 113,903 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 33 shares. Blb&B Lc has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,895 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 144,355 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 11,032 are owned by National Bank Hapoalim Bm. Wade G W And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,575 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 35,549 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 441,894 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $152.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 545,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.08M for 34.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.