As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Doliver Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined, Iberiabank Has Lifted by $964,317 Its Holding

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 60.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 10,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,644 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 17,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Brookfield Properties launches major remodel of Heritage Plaza in Houston – Houston Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity.

