As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder De Burlo Group Lifted Position; Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $648,900

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 74,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $268.32. About 2.64 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 30,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 244,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of COMM February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sigma Labs Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Lower Revenues Affect CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope (COMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.81M for 6.74 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

