As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Its Holding by $531,168; Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Holding by $314,442; Valuation Declined

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 11,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,782 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 17,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 834,564 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 44,220 shares. 30,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 532,232 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated owns 139,361 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mgmt Pro Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 675 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 9,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wms Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 278,013 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 110,609 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 54,985 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Put) by 116 shares to 106 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

