As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Cut Its Stake; As Walt Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 44.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 3.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $274.65. About 1.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,857 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.23M shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12.69M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Patten Gru has 2,449 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 2.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,163 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd has invested 7.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 33 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.73% or 36,700 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 25,804 shares. Omers Administration has 30,855 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 245,681 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Com invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Inv stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manor Road Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 240,000 shares.

