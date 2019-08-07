As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake; Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Position by $1.39 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 1.33M shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 191,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, down from 211,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release – Nasdaq" on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox's (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mastercard: Why I'm Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 435,000 shares to 822,299 shares, valued at $132.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).