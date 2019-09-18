As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $337,920; Eagle Asset Management Decreased Its Caci International (CACI) Position by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 15,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 100,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64 million, down from 116,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $10.2 during the last trading session, reaching $226.84. About 172,907 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $274.73. About 2.42 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 378,050 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs accumulated 0.08% or 900 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv has 12,294 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,611 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Tru Invest invested in 3,870 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability owns 348,480 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,770 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Advsr Lc has 290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 0.34% or 4.51M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.91 million shares or 7.36% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.49% or 17,090 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.11M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 21.73 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 99,457 shares to 189,504 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 17,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE).