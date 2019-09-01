As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smith Salley & Associates Decreased by $1.98 Million Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Wedbush Securities Inc

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,992 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 21,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Limited has invested 5.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas-based Maverick Capital has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Technology Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Intll Incorporated owns 350,708 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,471 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 48,302 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.93M shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 273,349 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,350 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 1,368 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares to 290,910 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

