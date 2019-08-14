As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Huntington National Bank Has Lowered Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding as Stock Declined

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 5,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 62,935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 68,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 1.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $268.62. About 1.00 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.02 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8,980 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

