As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered by $369,600 Its Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Raymond James Trust Lifted Position by $608,403

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $274.46. About 2.38M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,371 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, up from 105,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust (FTSM) by 17,848 shares to 21,922 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,563 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cardinal Cap Incorporated invested 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 53,547 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 5,508 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 4.39M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sageworth Trust Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Natl Bank In stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,066 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Limited Company. Wendell David Inc reported 68,102 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited invested in 0.12% or 3,229 shares. North Management Corporation invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 8,414 shares. Foster Motley reported 9,664 shares. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 6.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 234,077 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.97 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Lc has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 740,000 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 17,090 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,631 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 2,854 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Central Bank And Tru Communication has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 2.99% or 56,590 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Retail Bank invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 932,229 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 64,770 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested in 45,124 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

