As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder First Trust Bank LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $270.72. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.64. About 12.16M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba to Keep Online-Shopping Crown Even As Jack Ma Exits – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,966 shares to 83,116 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

