As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Position; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56 million, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 3.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 66,473 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW)

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Prelude Cap Ltd Co stated it has 97,238 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 19,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,664 shares. Washington Trust National Bank invested in 0% or 879 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 8,305 shares. Putnam Limited Co holds 149,948 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0% or 290 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,444 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,300 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 100 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 10,475 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 7,950 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares to 152,628 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 53,983 shares. Bessemer Inc stated it has 965,108 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 128,656 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 7,416 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc reported 630 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 132 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 6,120 shares. 580,214 are held by Vgi Prtnrs Pty. Legacy Private Com invested in 29,164 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp accumulated 242,964 shares. Moreover, Leavell Management has 0.3% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,232 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,047 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,959 shares.