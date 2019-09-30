As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $322,080; Alpha Windward Decreased Its Holding in Flowserve (FLS) by $485,835

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 64,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, down from 65,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 817,130 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,217 shares to 15,809 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 292,512 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 175,505 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 2,915 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 0.18% or 503,374 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 153 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 4,861 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 6,887 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 1,679 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 232,225 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership owns 27,894 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 100 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.08% stake. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 17,090 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 7,966 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,225 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 2.06M shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utah Retirement Sys has 170,483 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Vantage Inv Prtn Ltd Company reported 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc reported 14,772 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 1.83% or 24,349 shares. Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. 3,536 are owned by Hwg Holdg Lp. Country Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 70 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 49,402 shares to 240,612 shares, valued at $26.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).